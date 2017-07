Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the Galliagh area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, 9 July.

Police received a report on Monday, 10 July that a male, aged in his 20s, had been assaulted and sustained facial injuries as a result.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that would assist the investigation, to contact police at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101.