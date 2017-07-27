Mark Timlin is Finn Harps bound

It looks like Finn Harps have acquired the services of Derry City winger Mark Timlin.

The Derry Journal are reporting the Buncrana man has joined the Ballybofey side.

He was due to train with Harps last night and is likely to be in the squad for Friday night’s trip to Bray Wanderers.

Having returned to Derry ahead of this season, following a year at St Patrick’s Athletic, he found his game time limited with the Candystrips.

He had been linked with a move to Sligo but it now looks like Ollie Horgan has tied down the Inishowen man.

The club are expected to confirm the signing today.