Killybegs fleet to retain its share of new mackerel quota

The fishing fleet in the North West is to retain its share of the national mackerel quota.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Michael Creed has rejected a bid to have 100% of the additional 2017 quota allocated to the south and south west.

Instead, existing sharing arrangements will continue, with 87% of the increase go to the Refrigerated Sea Water fleet.

KFO Chief Executive, Seán O’Donoghue has praised Donegal TDs who made representations ; one of them, former Fisheries Minister Pat The Cope Gallagher says it wasn’t a new proposal……..