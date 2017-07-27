logo



Finn Harps confirm Harry Doherty release

27 Jul 2017
by admin


Finn Harps have confirmed goalkeeper Harry Doherty is leaving the club by mutual consent.

The Buncrana man signed for Ollie Horgan just before the new season started and was a member of the winning Cockhill Celtic Ulster Senior League side.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan acknowledged Doherty’s dedication and commitment to Harps and has wished the 21-year-old well in his career going forward.

“I would like to thank Harry for all the hard work he put in while here at Finn Park and on behalf all at the club I want to wish him every success in his future football career” Horgan said.

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


