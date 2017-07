Derry won a first Ulster u21 hurling title in nine years on Wednesday night beating Down 3-17 to 1-9 in the final played at Corrigan Park in Belfast.

Down lead by five points early on but Derry came back to dominate the tie and set up an All Ireland Semi Final with Kilkenny

The goals were scored by Oisin McManus and two from substitute Corey O’Reilly while Darragh Cartin hit seven points.

Derry Manager Collie McGurk was pleased with his sides performance and feels hurling in Derry in on the up…