Council seeks top level meetings on key road projects

Donegal County Council has agreed to set up an urgent meeting with the TII and other relevant bodies to discuss funding for three key road projects in the county.

The Ballybofey and Stranorlar by-pass, the Lifford to Letterkenny New Realignment and the Letterkenny New National Primary Link Road have been at a standstill for some years now.

It’s understood that the projects will go to public consultation by the end of this year.

Cllr. Patrick McGowan says while he’s happy that the meeting is happening, there are fresh concerns over how the three projects will materialise…………