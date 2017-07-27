logo



Census 2016 reveals significant decrease in number of families living in Donegal

27 Jul 2017
by News Highland

 

The number of families living in Donegal has decreased by 220 according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO has just released its latest publication of the eleven Census 2016 profile reports.

Here are the other highlights:

Census 2016 recorded a total of 41,134 families in County Donegal, a slight fall of 220 on the 2011 figure.

In April 2016, 37.4% of those aged 15 and over living in Donegal were single compared to 41.1% for the State overall.

A further 61,272 persons (49.4%) were (first-time) married, as against 46.0% at national level.

There were 1,866 remarried persons in the county.

Males were much more likely to remarry after divorce, with 42.2% doing so, compared to just 30.2% of females.

The number of divorcees increased by 413 to 3,362, and accounted for 2.7% of those aged 15 and over.

The 7,172 widowed persons comprised 5.8% of those aged above 15 years.

There were 59 people in the same- sex civil partnership category in County Donegal, and 4,226 in the State overall.

The number of people living alone in the county increased by 714 to 15,604, i.e. 9.9% of all those living in private households.

Over 4 in 10 of those living alone were aged 65 and over, with women accounting for 58.3% of these.

