There’s been a rise in the number of patients awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital, with 17 people in need of in-patient beds this morning, 10 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

For the past number of days, the figure has been less than five, but today has seen a sharp increase.

Nationlly, the INMO says there were 339 patients awaiting admission at hospitals around the country. University Hospital Limerick again registering the highest figure with 40.