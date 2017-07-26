logo



Three Donegal seafood enterprises receive Government funding

26 Jul 2017
A total 13 seafood enterprises are to share over 3 million in grants with three of those projects in Donegal.

The Foyle Fishermen’s Co-operative is to receive more than €1.2 million in funding – the biggest allocation in the country.

The funding was announced today by Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Michael Creed under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Operational Programme for the seafood sector.

In a statement, Minister Joe McHugh said that the Foyle Fishermen’s Co-operative in Greencastle is receiving the largest allocation as part of a €2.1M overall investment.

Sliogéisc Inisheane Teo, Donegal, is receiving a grant of €22,071 under the sustainable aquaculture scheme while Atlanfish Ltd in Carndonagh is receiving €5,325 as part of a €17k capital investment.

Minister Mchugh says that these specific projects are the first of their type to be approved under the EMFF Sustainable Fisheries Scheme, which aims to support fishermen, co-operatives and processors to implement the landing obligation.

The grant awards will support a total investment of €6.9 million in 2017.

Three Donegal seafood enterprises receive Government funding

