It’s emerged that part of the roof covering the former Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital collapsed at the weekend.

It’s understood that debris from the roof fell onto a busy walkway adjacent to the building below.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Gerry McMonagle is seeking urgent answers from the HSE and Management at the hospital as to how the incident occurred.

After visiting the site himself, Cllr. McMonalge says it was a miracle that nobody was injured: