Report finds new build community hospital will be needed for Lifford

It’s been confirmed that, as expected, the Rhatigan report into the future of the three Community Hospitals in Donegal – St Joseph’s, Lifford and Ramelton, is recommending investment in two of the three.

The report calls for an injection of €3.5 million for St Joseph’s Stranorlar and an investment of €2.1 million for Ramelton.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher is now calling on the HSE and the government to immediately confirm their intentions.

In the case of Lifford Hospital, the report says a new hospital is required, and Deputy Gallagher wants an immediate public declaration from the Minister of Health that this will be provided………..