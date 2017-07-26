logo



Progress urged on Letterkenny – Burtonport Greenway

26 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Donegal County Council has been asked to explore funding opportunities from Europe to complete the transformation of the Letterkenny to Burtonport railway into a greenway.

It’s understood that although funding had been secured in the past to carry out some work, more is needed to see the project finished.

Donegal County Council say that they are awaiting the publication of the Strategy for the future of development of Greenways later this year with a view of availing funding for the development.

Cllr. Micheal McBride says it’s a hugely important initiative for the county……….

More News

Progress urged on Letterkenny – Burtonport Greenway

0
Donegal County Council has been asked to explore funding opportunities from Europe to complete the transformation of the Letterkenny to Burtonport railway into a greenway. It’[...]
26 Jul 2017

Council considers whether fire service should accompany ambulances to major emergencies

0
An Inishowen Councillor is calling on the HSE to allow the fire brigade attend a crash scene along with the ambulance service in the case of all emergencies. The motion was put for[...]
26 Jul 2017

Government must incentivise growth in Donegal – Liam Doherty

0
  The Government is being urged to take action to incentivise growth and increase investment in Donegal. It’s after figures from Census 2016 revealed that the county has[...]
26 Jul 2017

Mc Hugh welcomes progress in Buncrana Education Campus plan

0
Government Chief Whip Joe Mc Hugh says he’s asked Education Minister Richard Bruton to meet with education leaders in Buncrana and Donegal to assess progress on the campus. H[...]
26 Jul 2017

Fears that serious bursts may happen elsewhere as NE water crisis continues

0
Irish Water is due to begin repair works to a burst water main in the North East today. A specially engineered section of pipe has been manufactured in Belfast – however the [...]
26 Jul 2017

Inter-agency meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Derry

0
Police in Derry are appealing for information after several cars were brolen into and had items stolen from them in the Hazelbank, Grangemore Park and Ard Grange areas of the city [...]
25 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit