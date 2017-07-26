Progress urged on Letterkenny – Burtonport Greenway

Donegal County Council has been asked to explore funding opportunities from Europe to complete the transformation of the Letterkenny to Burtonport railway into a greenway.

It’s understood that although funding had been secured in the past to carry out some work, more is needed to see the project finished.

Donegal County Council say that they are awaiting the publication of the Strategy for the future of development of Greenways later this year with a view of availing funding for the development.

Cllr. Micheal McBride says it’s a hugely important initiative for the county……….