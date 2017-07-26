O’Donnells Irish men win ten medals in Romania

The Irish Schoolboys Boxing Team, which is under the management of Raphoe man Peter O’Donnell at the European Championships in Romania, will return home with a haul of ten medals.

Three fighters had to settle for silver on the final day of action on Tuesday.

Galway duo Patrick Donovan and Patrick Sweeney, and Mayo’s Eoghan Lavin all lost to Russian opposition.

Those three silver medals add to the seven bronze won for Ireland earlier in the competition.

Jack Charles, Cahir Gormley, Cain Lewis, James Whelan, Aaron Elligott, Darragh Farrell and Thomas McDonnell all lost at the semi final stage.