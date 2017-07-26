Mc Hugh welcomes progress in Buncrana Education Campus plan

Government Chief Whip Joe Mc Hugh says he’s asked Education Minister Richard Bruton to meet with education leaders in Buncrana and Donegal to assess progress on the campus.

Statement in full –

McHugh welcomes progress on two important Donegal school projects

DONEGAL TD Joe McHugh has welcomed progress on two important County Donegal schools projects.

“I have requested a meeting between education leaders in Buncrana and Donegal and my Cabinet colleague Richard Bruton to assess progress on the Three School Campus,” said Minister McHugh.

“I am delighted that a decision on a site has now been taken and talks on technical details are now taking place between Donegal County Council on behalf of the Department of Education and the landowner.

“Minister Bruton has assured me that everyone is working to progress this to a conclusion as soon as possible. The Three School Campus in Buncrana is a vital project for the town and surrounding areas. Funding for it is included in the Department’s plans.

“The whole issue of sites has dragged on for some time now and I am now very hopeful we are moving in the right direction with all sides agreeing to progress matters as soon as possible.”

Minister McHugh said another project included in Government financial plans is also moving forward – the planned extension at Errigal College in Letterkenny.

“I understand officials from the Department will visit Errigal College shortly to commence the architectural planning process,” added McHugh.