Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn is welcoming the prospect of a meeting between education leaders and Minister Richard Bruton to discuss the long awaited three school campus in Buncrana.

The meeting was suggested today by Deputy Joe mc Hugh, who says there is progress being made on securing a site for the development.

Senator Mac Lochlainn says he wants to see the minister agree and impose a firm deadline by when that should be achieved: