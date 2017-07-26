Council considers whether fire service should accompany ambulances to major emergencies

An Inishowen Councillor is calling on the HSE to allow the fire brigade attend a crash scene along with the ambulance service in the case of all emergencies.

The motion was put forward at the latest sitting of Donegal County Council but the Councils response was that it may be a waste of valuable resources that could be needed elsewhere.

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council Seamus Neely however did agree to speak with the National Ambulance Service about the issue.

Cllr Martin McDermott says it’s vital for that conversation to take place……………