Concern after gas cylinder is placed on Letterkenny bonfire

The Caithaoirleach of Donegal County Council has hit out at young people after a gas cylinder was placed on a bonfire and set alight in the Glencar / Killylastin area of Letterkenny last night.

The cylinder exploded, and while there were no injuries, Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle says shards from the cylinder spread over a wide area, and they could have done serious damage to people or property.

On the Ten to One Show with Greg Hughes today, he said there needs to be more enforcement of laws and parental supervision, but said there is also a need for better community facilities………….