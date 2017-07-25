Zeon and The Logues on Monday Night Sessions!

The Irish from Down Under band Zeon and Tyrone Folk Rock band The Logues joined Paul Mc Devitt and Jimmy Stafford on Monday Night Sessions on Highland Radio with Paul McDevitt last night playing a few tunes and having a chat! Listen to a few of their tunes here and be sure to listen in to the Monday Night Sessions every week for even more great music and craic!
