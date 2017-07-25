logo



Zeon and The Logues on Monday Night Sessions!

25 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The Irish from Down Under band Zeon and Tyrone Folk Rock band The Logues joined Paul Mc Devitt and Jimmy Stafford on Monday Night Sessions on Highland Radio with Paul McDevitt last night playing a few tunes and having a chat! Listen to a few of their tunes here and be sure to listen in to the Monday Night Sessions every week for even more great music and craic!

More Entertainment

Zeon and The Logues on Monday Night Sessions!

0
The Irish from Down Under band Zeon and Tyrone Folk Rock band The Logues joined Paul Mc Devitt and Jimmy Stafford on Monday Night Sessions on Highland Radio with Paul McDevitt last[...]
25 Jul 2017

Ten to One Show – Listen back to Tuesday’s Programme

0
The Ten to One Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 10am to 1pm Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues[...]
25 Jul 2017

Game of Thrones’ Sam confirms that Kit Harington is annoyingly more handsome in real life

0
 Sorry not sorry, world. Most of us will never have the pleasure of meeting or seeing Kit Harington in the flesh so Jon Snow’s dashing good looks on screen are all we’l[...]
25 Jul 2017

Henry Cavill’s facial hair is costing Warner Bros. millions in reshoots for Justice League

0
Reshoots for Justice League have taken place and they sure did cost a pretty penny. Now, most films of this size would have reshoots scheduled in for a couple of weeks and generall[...]
25 Jul 2017

You’re Having A Laugh – The Wrong Answers

0
  Tune into Lee Gooch’s Drivetime  from 3.30pm Monday to Friday  for ‘You’re Having A Laugh’. Below is the list of wrong answers. Harry Styles Pierce  [...]
24 Jul 2017

Ten to One Show – Listen back to Monday’s Programme

0
The Ten to One Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 10am to 1pm Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues[...]
24 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit