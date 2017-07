There’s a warning that some council owned land in Donegal could contain ticks known to cause Lyme Disease.

The disease infects the blood, and can present symptoms such as headaches, seizures, facial paralysis and fatigue.

A deputation of The Donegal Lyme Disease Support Group say that the disease has now reached epidemic levels in the county.

Nicola Allen from the group says while Council members have pledged to do what they can, the HSE need to recognise the disease in the first instance……………