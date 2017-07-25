logo



Popular Danny McDaid 15k this Sunday

25 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The annual Danny McDaid 15K road race takes place this Sunday, July 30th in Letterkenny, with an 11.30 am start.

The race has attracted over 200 competitors in recent years and race director, Brendan McDaid, is expecting a similar entry this weekend.

“The race was first held held in 2005 and over the years it has grown steadily. It is now a race well established on the athletics calendar and attracts runners from all over,” commented race director, Brendan McDaid.

“While there were lots of 5Ks and the odd 10K, there weren’t any longer distance races locally, so we decided to go with a 15K. Back then, it was seen as ideal preparation for the Dublin Marathon. In more recent years, runners are also using it as preparation for the Donegal Marathon and Donegal Half Marathon at the end of August,” he added.

The race is named after Letterkenny AC’s double Olympian, Danny McDaid, who competed for Ireland in the marathon in Munich in 1972 and Montreal in 1976. The retired postman is the best marathon runner the county has ever produced and has a personal best of 2:13 for the 26.2 mile distance.

“The Station House Hotel has been the main sponsor of the event from day one and we are extremely grateful to them for their ongoing support,” Brendan added.

The race starts at 11.30am. Registration, changing, presentation and refreshments will all take place at Aura Leisure Centre. The entry fee is €15 and there is an extensive prize list and all competitors will receive a technical ‘T Shirt’ with entry.

