North West projects included in latest round of IFI funding

The International Fund for Ireland has announced funding of £2.6 million for 10 community groups in Northern Ireland and eight in the Southern border counties.

Two projects in Donegal are being supported, with almost €187,000 going to the Donegal Sports Partnership and almost €169,000 to the Lifford / Clonleigh Resource Centre.

In Tyrone, there is funding for a border arts programme in Castlederg and a personal development programme which is continuing in Galbally, while in County Derry, there are youth support and development projects being supported in Lettershandowney and the Roe Valley.

The Chair of the International Fund for Ireland Dr Adrian Johnston says despite political turbulence, community groups are continuing to take risks and develop bold and ambitious solutions to sensitive issues.

Full details of North West allocations –

County Donegal

£154,844/€186,559 to Donegal Sports Partnership for a two-year cross-border, cross-community programme of capacity building and leadership training that will engage 45 people aged 18 or over that have not previously participated in community development and peace building activities. Its work will include engagement with Gaelic speaking communities in West Donegal and communities in East Donegal and the Waterside area of Londonderry-Derry.

£140,076/€168,766 to Lifford/Clonleigh Resource Centre to extend a cross-border and cross-community project for 18 months and expand its work into Convoy and Glenfin in Counties Donegal and Tyrone. The community capacity building project promotes dialogue between different communities and will engage 50 men over the age of 25 who have not previously participated in community development and peace building activities.

County Tyrone

£157,588/€189,106 to Border Arts 2000, Castlederg for Level Up for Work, a 24-month cross-community project that will engage 18 young people from the Castlederg, Newtownstewart and Victoria Bridge areas of West Tyrone in personal development and training activities. The project will promote good relations and provide young people with the necessary requirements to get back into employment, education or training.

£254,365/€305,238 to Galbally Youth & Community Association to extend and expand the Game Changer project for two-years. In the last year, this project has given 19 young people access to a range of development opportunities that have helped turn their lives around. This extension will enable existing and 10 new participants to access support for personal development, good relations and skills development. A new element will focus on connecting young people with further education and employment.

County Londonderry-Derry

£206,322/€247,586 to Lettershandoney & District Development Group for Tús Nua – New Start a 24-month cross-community that will engage and empower 20 young people aged 16-25 with the skills, knowledge and confidence to overcome barriers that have prevented them taking part in employment, training and social opportunities.

£285,509/€342,611 to Roe Valley Residents Association to extend and expand the Building Brighter Futures project for two-years. In the first year of this project, 34 young people took part in personalised activities aimed at improving social skills, personal development and employment opportunities. This extension will enable current participants to take part in further education and employment opportunities and enable 20 new participants to start the programme.