Inter-agency meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information after several cars were brolen into and had items stolen from them in the Hazelbank, Grangemore Park and Ard Grange areas of the city today.

Between 4:30am and 6:00am this morning, damage was caused to up to 10 vehicles. A 20 year man has since been arrested and is helping police with their enquiries.

Meanwhile, reports of anti-social behaviour in parks across the city, and particularly in St Columb’s Park will be discussed at a special meeting later this week.

Speaking on the Ten to One show today, Cllr John Boyle said the meeting was called an alleged sectarian attack at the weekend…………