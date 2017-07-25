logo



Inter-agency meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Derry

25 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Police in Derry are appealing for information after several cars were brolen into and had items stolen from them in the Hazelbank, Grangemore Park and Ard Grange areas of the city today.

Between 4:30am and 6:00am this morning, damage was caused to up to 10 vehicles. A 20 year man has since been arrested and is helping police with their enquiries.

Meanwhile, reports of anti-social behaviour in parks across the city, and particularly in St Columb’s Park will be discussed at a special meeting later this week.

Speaking on the Ten to One show today, Cllr John Boyle said the meeting was called an alleged sectarian attack at the weekend…………

More News

Inter-agency meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Derry

0
Police in Derry are appealing for information after several cars were brolen into and had items stolen from them in the Hazelbank, Grangemore Park and Ard Grange areas of the city [...]
25 Jul 2017

North West projects included in latest round of IFI funding

0
The International Fund for Ireland has announced funding of £2.6 million for 10 community groups in Northern Ireland and eight in the Southern border counties. Two projects in Done[...]
25 Jul 2017

Teenage girl rescued by Coastguard in Castlerock

0
A teenage girl has been rescued by the Coastguard in County Derry after getting trapped at the base of a 100 ft cliff at Castlerock. She was walking along the coast with another gi[...]
25 Jul 2017

Council backs call for special Fisheries Committee to counter Brexit threats

0
There are calls for a special committee to be set up to voice concerns on behalf of the Donegal fishing industry. The move follows the UKs decision to withdraw from the London Fish[...]
25 Jul 2017

Council can do more to help businesses on the Wild Atlantic Way – Crawford

0
Donegal County Council has been urged to support startup and existing businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way. It’s hoped that the move, in conjunction with the Department of [...]
25 Jul 2017

Problem of Lyme Disease highlighted in Donegal Council Chamber

0
There’s a warning that some council owned land in Donegal could contain ticks known to cause Lyme Disease. The disease infects the blood, and can present symptoms such as hea[...]
25 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit