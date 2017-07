Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan felt Derry City ultimately deserved their win in last night’s 2-0 derby win at Finn Park.

He was pleased with Harps’ first half performance, and felt they had the better chances.

But in the second half he thought Derry had the better of things and took over in the last 20 minutes

After the game he gave his views on the game and also spoke about the next game for Harps, away to Bray Wanderers on Friday.