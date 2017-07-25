logo



Henry Cavill’s facial hair is costing Warner Bros. millions in reshoots for Justice League

25 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Reshoots for Justice League have taken place and they sure did cost a pretty penny.

Now, most films of this size would have reshoots scheduled in for a couple of weeks and generally would cost way less than $10 million. But the reshoots are costing Warner around $25 million and for a really annoying reason.

While Batman himself Ben Affleck and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot are currently not in production on anything, both Ezra Miller’s commitment to the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel and Henry Cavill’s work on Mission Impossible 6 are what is causing the delays. ‘Beasts’ is a Warner film so being worked out, but Mission 6 is problematic because Cavill is sporting a mustache and Superman’s face is as smooth as… you get the drift. So they’re having to shoot Cavill, and his furry face, removing the tache in post. That will be adding serious dollars, as will keeping the crews on stand-by.

 

 

Joss Whedon will apparently get a co-writer/producer credit on the film, having come in to finish it while director Zack Synder took some time to spend with his family following the loss of his daughter.

DC and Warner are really starting to turn things around, mainly thanks to the huge success of Wonder Woman – which will carry a lot of good will coming into Justice League. The footage at Comic Con that dropped also went down beautifully.

Via Dark Horizons

Entertainment.ie

 
 

More Entertainment

Game of Thrones’ Sam confirms that Kit Harington is annoyingly more handsome in real life

0
 Sorry not sorry, world. Most of us will never have the pleasure of meeting or seeing Kit Harington in the flesh so Jon Snow’s dashing good looks on screen are all we’l[...]
25 Jul 2017

Henry Cavill’s facial hair is costing Warner Bros. millions in reshoots for Justice League

0
Reshoots for Justice League have taken place and they sure did cost a pretty penny. Now, most films of this size would have reshoots scheduled in for a couple of weeks and generall[...]
25 Jul 2017

You’re Having A Laugh – The Wrong Answers

0
  Tune into Lee Gooch’s Drivetime  from 3.30pm Monday to Friday  for ‘You’re Having A Laugh’. Below is the list of wrong answers. Harry Styles Pierce  [...]
24 Jul 2017

Ten to One Show – Listen back to Monday’s Programme

0
The Ten to One Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 10am to 1pm Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues[...]
24 Jul 2017

David Bowie was originally up for Jared Leto’s role in Blade Runner 2049

0
We’ve written before about how good an actor David Bowie really was, and how varied his choices were – from heartbreaking dramas like Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence to m[...]
24 Jul 2017

A young fan starts crying when she meets her hero, Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot

0
If you’ve ever met someone you’ve idolised, it can be a bit overwhelming for some – especially when you’re a young fan and it’s Wonder Woman. At this [...]
24 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit