Game of Thrones’ Sam confirms that Kit Harington is annoyingly more handsome in real life

Most of us will never have the pleasure of meeting or seeing Kit Harington in the flesh so Jon Snow’s dashing good looks on screen are all we’ll have to go by.

According to John Bradley though, we’re getting off easy because Harington is allegedly even more handsome in real life, a thing that is as unfair as it is unbelievable.

“Seeing him on screen is nice enough,” Bradley told Conan O’Brien during one of his live Comic-Con specials, “but it’s nothing compared to what I’m going to call the live experience.”

Be still our hearts.