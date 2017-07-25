logo



Dylan and Nina dominate Porthall race meeting

25 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Dylan Browne McMonagle boosted his chances of claiming the senior jockey’s championship when he rattled up another fine treble in Porthall, Lifford on Sunday afternoon.

Dylan’s first win came in the two mile open when he gave Let’s Go Now text book ride to lead at the furlong pole and won readily from All About Chris. He soon doubled up on Five Stone of Lead who easily took the win in the 148 cm ponies. The treble was completed when He’s Got It came with a strong late run to claim the mile and a half non-winners.

Meanwhile, Nina Simpson did her chances of winning the ladies title the power of good when landing a nice double. Her victories came aboard the impressive Walk The Line in the mile and half open, and Thunderstruck who was a given a very clever ride to take the one mile open in style.

Ciara Mannion, who is also in the hunt for title honours, won on Angel Eyes in the 153 cm ponies, having made all the running. The local race was won by Michael Day riding The White Pony in the most thrilling race of the day, beating Scooter and Dylan Gibbons.

All roads will lead to the Ballintra Races at Murvagh on Monday week, August 7th. Racing gets underway at 2.30 pm. This meet is a great family day.

The results from Sunday are as follows –

1 1/2 Mile Open
1st Walk The Line N Simpson
2nd Donegal Dan J Dunne
3rd Movinis Boy C Faulkner

2 Mile Open
1st Lets Go Now D B Mc Monagle
2nd All About Chris J Joey Dunne
3rd Ya Wee Skitter N Simpson

148cm 1 1/2 Mile
1st 5 Stone Of Lead D B Mc Monagle
2nd My Friend George J Kelly
3rd Little Mix N Simpson

1 Mile Open
1st Thunder Struck N Simpson
2nd Never Say Never D B Mc Monagle
3rd Aideen’s Dream J Dunne

153 cm 1 1/4 Mile
1st Angel Eyes C Mannion
2nd Messi J Dunne
3rd Dodge The Bullet D B Mc Monagle

Non Winners 1 1/2 Mile
1st Hes Got It D B Mc Monagle
2nd All Joking Aside N Simpson
3rd Ever So Clever J Kelly

Local Pony
1st The White Pony M Day
2nd Scooter D Gibbons
3rd The Monkey D Day

