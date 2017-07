There are calls for a special committee to be set up to voice concerns on behalf of the Donegal fishing industry.

The move follows the UKs decision to withdraw from the London Fisheries Convention.

The motion was passed at the latest sitting of Donegal County Council and will now be brought to the attention of the Department of Agriculture.

Cllr. Noel Jordan says every effort must be made to protect what is a thriving industry in the county………..