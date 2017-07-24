logo



Transatlantic flights from Knock to New York may soon be a reality again

24 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Transatlantic flights from the West of Ireland may become a reality again following the latest initiative undertaken by management at Ireland West Airport Knock.

The Knock facility has signed a formal agreement with Stewart International Airport in Orange County, New York, which will see the two exchanging information and seeking to promote and develop air access between the airports.

The sister airport agreement was signed at Stewart Airport on Friday last.

Donal Healy is Marketing Manager at Ireland West Airport, Knock……..

Pic – Stewart Airport. NY

 

