Stapleton and Muldoon named on Ireland World Cup squad

Ireland women’s rugby head coach Tom Tierney has named a 28-woman squad for the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Donegal will have two representativies on the panel with Nora Stapleton and Larissa Muldoon both included among the backs.

Scrum-half Nicole Cronin is the only uncapped player included, while 12 of the squad featured in the last World Cup three years ago.

The side is captained by full-back Niamh Briggs, and also features six players who played in this year’s Women’s World Sevens Series.

Jenny Murphy and Ailis Egan are also named, despite not being included in the initial squad at the start of the summer due to injury.

Ireland open their campaign against Australia in the UCD Bowl on August 9th before further pool games against Japan and France.

Ireland Women’s Squad – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017

Forwards

Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/Ulster)

Anna Caplice (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)

Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht)

Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster)

Heather O’Brien (Highfield/Munster)

Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht)

Ruth O’Reilly (Galwegians/Connacht)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Backs

Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian/Munster) Captain

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Mairead Coyne (Galwegians/Connacht)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster)*

Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster)

Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union)

Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Harlequins FC)

Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)