RNLI to work with GAA communities in Donegal in a bid to prevent deaths by drowning

The RNLI are joining forces with the GAA in South Donegal as part of their ‘Respect the Water’ campaign.

The RNLI say sporting communities can play a major role in preventing deaths from drowning.

This comes after a weekend of incidents, one which saw a 6 year old child washed out to sea on a flotation device off Bunbeg coast.

Each year 133 people drown in Ireland.

The RNLI is working with GAA clubs and communities in Donegal throughout the summer to provide life-saving information.

Members of Bundoran and Ballyshannon RNLI are looking for clubs and groups who are interested in learning more to get in touch.

The RNLI say many GAA clubs are based in coastal communities or near inland waters or rivers and their location makes them ideally placed for sharing information and raising awareness of the causes of drowning and how to prevent it.

Shane Smyth of Bundoran RNLI says, ‘Drowning shatters communities and lifeboat crews have seen the devastation it brings families and loved ones. We believe that many of these deaths are preventable and we need to work with other organisations who want to keep their communities safe. Sporting communities can play a major role in preventing deaths by drowning. Through their approach to the sport and their passion they are well placed to be lifesavers.’