logo



RNLI to work with GAA communities in Donegal in a bid to prevent deaths by drowning

24 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The RNLI are joining forces with the GAA in South Donegal as part of their ‘Respect the Water’ campaign.

The RNLI say sporting communities can play a major role in preventing deaths from drowning.

This comes after a weekend of incidents, one which saw a 6 year old child washed out to sea on a flotation device off Bunbeg coast.

Each year 133 people drown in Ireland.

The RNLI is working with GAA clubs and communities in Donegal throughout the summer to provide life-saving information.

Members of Bundoran and Ballyshannon RNLI are looking for clubs and groups who are interested in learning more to get in touch.

The RNLI say many GAA clubs are based in coastal communities or near inland waters or rivers and their location makes them ideally placed for sharing information and raising awareness of the causes of drowning and how to prevent it.

Shane Smyth of Bundoran RNLI says, ‘Drowning shatters communities and lifeboat crews have seen the devastation it brings families and loved ones. We believe that many of these deaths are preventable and we need to work with other organisations who want to keep their communities safe. Sporting communities can play a major role in preventing deaths by drowning. Through their approach to the sport and their passion they are well placed to be lifesavers.’

More News

Serious concern raised over safety improvement scheme on Port Road

0
Serious concern has been raised over approved construction work on one of Letterkennys busiest routes. A safety improvement scheme between the Dry Arch and Polestar roundabouts app[...]
24 Jul 2017

RNLI to work with GAA communities in Donegal in a bid to prevent deaths by drowning

0
The RNLI are joining forces with the GAA in South Donegal as part of their ‘Respect the Water’ campaign. The RNLI say sporting communities can play a major role in prev[...]
24 Jul 2017

Funerals underway of County Louth crash victims

0
The deaths of three Donegal women in a car crash has devastated their local community. The funeral mass of Margaret McGonigle and her daughter Mairead Mundy has been taking place t[...]
24 Jul 2017

Transatlantic flights from Knock to New York may soon be a reality again

0
Transatlantic flights from the West of Ireland may become a reality again following the latest initiative undertaken by management at Ireland West Airport Knock. The Knock facility[...]
24 Jul 2017

Michael Naughton takes his seat on Donegal County Council

0
Donegals newest Councillor has taken his seat on Donegal County Council. Michael Naughton was co-opted to replace the late Cllr Seán McEniff, who passed away earlier this year. Cll[...]
24 Jul 2017

PSNI seeking information following Omagh attack

0
Police in Omagh are appealing for information in relation to a serious assault in Georges Street early yesterday morning. Police say at approximately 2:30am, a man and woman in the[...]
24 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit