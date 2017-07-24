logo



Kevin McHugh on this evenings Harps Derry derby

24 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The north west derby meeting of Finn Harps and Derry City takes place this evening at Finn Park.

Harps will be looking to extend their recent unbeaten record to three games.

Manager Ollie Horgan has to plan without Danny Morrissey who has a hamstring injury while there are doubts over both Barry Molloy and Ethan Boyle.

Derry beat Bohemians in Dublin on Friday night to move into third in the Premier Division table.

Aaron Barry will miss the game in Ballybofey having received a red card against Bohs but Harry Monaghan is back for the Candystrips after serving a suspension.

The last game between the sides ended in a 2-0 win for Harps at Maginn Park.

Former Harps and Derry striker Kevin McHugh has been looking ahead to the latest edition of the derby with Oisin Kelly…

