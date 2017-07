Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky won Gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games last night.

Representing Northern Ireland, the Castlederg girl hit 1.81m in Sunday’s High Jump Final in Nassau in the Bahamas to take gold.

Her jump was the same as her Irish Indoor Championship gold medal winning jump from earlier in the year.

Her seasons best, which gave her the Irish Youth Record, is 1.85m.

Sommer was one of two Donegal winners at the games, John Moran of Illies Golden Gloves won boxing bronze on Saturday.