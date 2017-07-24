logo



Finesse Gymnastics depart for World Championships in Norway

24 Jul 2017
by admin

Finesse G.C. are excited to have a team specially selected to travel to Vestfold, Norway this week for the 3rd World Gym for Life Challenge.

17 gymnasts will compete for Ireland along sides teams from all over the world in the World Championships for the discipline of GFA.

The club has been in training since September 2016 ​to finish their routine; “Miss Invisible”. The routine which includes a range of dance and gymnastics skills deals with the subject of self-confidence and self acceptance in particular amongst teenagers. The “Miss Invisible” routine promotes the message of embracing who you are.

​The club are extremely proud of the opportunity to have a team representing Ireland and competing at this level and we wish them every success for the competition and their preparations over the coming days and the week ahead.

The Team will be leaving from the Dry Arch complex and anyone wishing to come down and wave them off are very welcome. The bus will be leaving at 1.30pm on Tuesday 25th.

