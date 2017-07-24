logo



Cope hits out at Domiciliary Payments delay

24 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Delays in approving Domiciliary Care Payments has been criticised by the Leas Cheann Comhairle.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher received confirmation from Minister Finian McGrath that it is now taking an average of 18 weeks to process payments.

Deputy Gallagher says those who have applied for payments have been let down by the Government.

Minister Finian McGrath was responding to a Dail question from Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, in which he confirmed ‘processing times for Domiciliary Care payments are currently not meeting standards at present with it now taking 18 weeks on average to finalise application.’

Deputy Gallagher says this is a shocking revelation.

He believes delays could have been avoided if the department dealt with the issue sooner before waiting until we are in a near ‘crises like situation.’

The Leas Cheann Comhairle is calling on the Government to act immediately and deploy additional staff and resources to speed up the issuing of approvals.

