City strike late on to sink battling Harps

24 Jul 2017
by admin

Finn Harps     0      Derry City     2

Derry City moved into third spot in the Premier Division table as Darren Cole and Aaron McEneff struck with  late goals to sink Finn Harps in the north-west derby at Finn Park.

Harps appeared to be holding on for a point when Darren Cole fired home following a corner on 87 minutes and the issue was sealed in stoppage time as Aaron McEneff rounded goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher to score.

The early exchanges were tight with no shortage of endeavour but few openings at either end.

After a tight opening quarter, the game has really opened up with chances at both ends.

Sean Houston, Ibrahim Keita, Caolan McAleer and Eddie Dsane went close for Harps.

City  had opportunities through Arron McEneff, Eoin Toal, Josh Daniels and Rory Patterson.

In the second half Rory Patterson and Lucas Schubert  had chances before the two late goals left Derry with the full points.

 

