Roadworks on A38 Lifford Road due to commence tomorrow

23 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Motorists are advised that roadworks are due to commence tomorrow on the A38 Lifford Road.

Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure has committed £108,000 for resurfacing and reconstruction works on the main road.

The Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland says the scheme is hoped to extend the life expectancy of this section of road which is one the main cross border routes.

Western Divisional Roads Manager Conor Loughrey said: “This significant investment will greatly improve the road surface and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come.”

Motorists are advised to leave additional time when planning journeys and expect delays.

Lane closures will be in operation throughout the duration of works.

Work is due to be completed by Friday 8th September.

23 Jul 2017

