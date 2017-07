John Kelly from St Johnston is the new Irish National Senior Shot-put Champion following a 16.41m throw in Santry in Dublin. Convoy’s Gavin McLoughlin was in 4th position.

It’s 65 years since a Donegal man won the title, James Gallagher was the man back then to do it.

There are 3 Donegal competitors in the 800m final which takes place later this evening.

Patsy McGonagle was on with Myles Gallagher today giving us the latest…

Patsy also joined Myles earlier in the day to give more information…