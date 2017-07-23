logo



Morrisey out of Harps Derry derby while Molloy and Boyle are doubts

23 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Danny Morrisey

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says that his side will need to be at their best to get anything from Monday night’s Northwest derby against Derry City in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00).

It’s a huge match for both clubs with the hosts looking to extend their recent unbeaten run to three games but that will be a tall order against the Candystripes who will come to Finn Park looking for a win that would strengthen their bid further for European football again next season.

Kenny Shiels’s side will make the short journey boosted by an excellent 1-0 over Bohemians on Friday night. Horgan has to plan without striker Danny Morrissey who picked up that hamstring injury in the win over Bohemians while there are doubts over both Barry Molloy and Ethan Boyle and the club is awaiting news on whether any suspensions kick-in for the Derry game.

“We’ll have to make at least one change from the Bohs match with Danny Morrissey out. Barry Molloy is struggling again with an ankle injury and Ethan Boyle is not fully recovered yet after having had to pull out just before that same game against Bohs. We are also awaiting news from the FAI on whether we have any suspensions for tomorrow night’s game” Horgan said.

Harps did have that fine 2-0 over the Candystripes in the middle of April but that is now history as far as Horgan is concerned and that is something that he has been instilling in the players in the build-up to the Northwest derby. “That was a great three points for us at Maginn Park but that is gone now and we must be fully focused on tomorrow night’s game otherwise Derry will win. You can’t forget that Derry, the last time they were here beat us 5-0. If they are at their best it’s going to be very difficult for us to get anything from the game. Derry had a good win over Bohs on Friday night and are well on their way to qualifying for European football again” Horgan said.

Morrisey out of Harps Derry derby while Molloy and Boyle are doubts

