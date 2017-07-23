Mark English wins another National 800m title

Letterkenny’s Mark English won the 800m National title for a sixth time on Sunday evening at the Senior Track and Field Championships at the Mortan Stadium in Santry.

English’s preparations for the World Championships next month in London couldn’t have gone any better as he dominated the race to win in 1min 50.89 seconds.

There was a strong Donegal presence in the top positions. Mark’s UCD team mate Karl Griffen from Donegal Town took the bronze medal finishing third while Letterkenny’s AC’s Darren McBrearty finished in 4th.

Among the other medal winning performances from Donegal athletes, was the impressive throwing by Finn Valley’s John Kelly, who won the Shot Putt title.

His throw of 16.41metres gave Donegal a first shot title in 65 years.