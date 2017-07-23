Malin Head Coastguard reiterates calls for people to be safe in water, following a number of incidents in Donegal yesterday

logo



Malin Head Coastguard reiteates calls for people to be safe in water, following a number of incidents in Donegal yesterday

23 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The Malin Head Coastguard has reiterated calls for people to be careful when in the water.

Yesterday the Coastguard received a total of 9 reports to people in difficulty in the sea.

Off the coast of Bunbeg two people were rescued, a young child was washed out to sea on a lilo while a kayaker got into difficulty while in the water.

Late last evening a major search operation took place off Tremore Bay following a report of two people missing on a kayaker, the search was wound down when it was discovered it was a false alarm.

Paul Gill, Station Officer with Malin Head Coastguard says in this period of good weather people need to be alert and aware of tidal changes:

