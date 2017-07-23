logo



Major sea search off north Donegal coast

23 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A major search operation took place overnight off the north Donegal coast.

Two RNLI lifeboats and a rescue helicopter were involved in the operation north of Tremone which was coordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard station.

The search was stood down after midnight when it was determined that no one was in difficulty.

Earlier, a young child was successfully rescued off the coast of Gweedore when they drifted from the shore on what’s thought to be a lilo.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a kayaker was brought to shore having got into difficulty in the water at Bunbeg.

