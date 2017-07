The M.A.D Adventure Race took place on the 22nd of July.

This Adventure Race makes participants Run for 10km, Kayak for 2km, Cycle for 24km, Trail Run for 2.5km, cycle another 19.5km and then finish with a 1km run.

Marty Lynch was the male winner with a time of 2 hours, 31 minutes and 58 seconds. Tara Cannon was the winner in the female category with a time of 3 hours, 17 minutes and 14 seconds.

Milford AC Chairman James Gibbons joined Myles Gallagher to review all the action…