Jason Smyth on his latest medals and life after athletics

Jason Smyth won Gold in the T13 100m and 200m at the World Para-Athletic Championships in London this month.

Smyth is looking forward to his next few years in competitive athletics, and is planning towards Tokyo in 2020, but is also planning for life after his athletics career.

Jason is starting work experience in the financial sector, and he hopes that his skills and his drive from athletics will propel him in his career.

Myles Gallagher spoke with the world’s fastest paralympian on Sunday Sport…