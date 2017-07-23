GAA: Donegal All-County League Results 23 July 2017

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group A
Robert Emmets 1-08 V 3-11 Urris
Red Hughs 4-12 V 1-09 Moville
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group B
Na Rossa 0-05 V 1-18 Naomh Colmcille
Convoy 5-17 V 0-03 Naomh Pádraig Lifford
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Group A
Pettigo 2-18 V 1-07 Letterkenny Gaels
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Bundoran 1-14 V 1-11 Glenswilly
Naomh Conaill 1-17 V 0-16 Dungloe
St Michael’s 1-13 V 3-07 St Eunan’s
Milford 3-09 V 0-16 Four Masters
Kilcar 2-14 V 2-11 Gaoth Dobhair
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Ardara 1-10 V 1-07 Buncrana
Killybegs 1-11 V 1-12 Glenfin
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 4-14 V 1-13 Termon
Cloughaneely 6-19 V 0-14 Naomh Columba
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 2-16 V 2-08 Naomh Bríd
Letterkenny Gaels 3-07 V 0-13 St Naul’s
Downings 0-07 V 0-09 Burt