logo



GAA: Donegal All-County League Results 23 July 2017

23 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group A
Robert Emmets 1-08 V 3-11 Urris
Red Hughs 4-12 V 1-09 Moville

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group B
Na Rossa 0-05 V 1-18 Naomh Colmcille
Convoy 5-17 V 0-03 Naomh Pádraig Lifford

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Group A
Pettigo 2-18 V 1-07 Letterkenny Gaels

AllSportStore.com Division 1
Bundoran 1-14 V 1-11 Glenswilly
Naomh Conaill 1-17 V 0-16 Dungloe
St Michael’s 1-13 V 3-07 St Eunan’s
Milford 3-09 V 0-16 Four Masters
Kilcar 2-14 V 2-11 Gaoth Dobhair

AllSportStore.com Division 2
Ardara 1-10 V 1-07 Buncrana
Killybegs 1-11 V 1-12 Glenfin
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 4-14 V 1-13 Termon
Cloughaneely 6-19 V 0-14 Naomh Columba

AllSportStore.com Division 3
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 2-16 V 2-08 Naomh Bríd
Letterkenny Gaels 3-07 V 0-13 St Naul’s
Downings 0-07 V 0-09 Burt

More Sport

Mark English wins another National 800m title

0
Letterkenny’s Mark English won the 800m National title for a sixth time on Sunday evening at the Senior Track and Field Championships at the Mortan Stadium in Santry. English[...]
23 Jul 2017

Morrisey out of Harps Derry derby while Molloy and Boyle are doubts

0
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says that his side will need to be at their best to get anything from Monday night’s Northwest derby against Derry City in Ballybofey (kick-of[...]
23 Jul 2017

GAA: Donegal All-County League Results 23 July 2017

0
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group A Robert Emmets 1-08 V 3-11 Urris Red Hughs 4-12 V 1-09 Moville Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Champio[...]
23 Jul 2017

European Schoolboys Boxing Championships

0
Ireland have 10 boxers in the Semi-Finals of the European Schoolboys Boxing Championship which are taking place in Romania. Derry boxing club Maydown Olympic’s Cathal Gormley[...]
23 Jul 2017

National Track and Field Championships Review

0
John Kelly from St Johnston is the new Irish National Senior Shot-put Champion following a 16.41m throw in Santry in Dublin. Convoy’s Gavin McLoughlin was in 4th position. It[...]
23 Jul 2017

Jason Smyth on his latest medals and life after athletics

0
Jason Smyth won Gold in the T13 100m and 200m at the World Para-Athletic Championships in London this month. Smyth is looking forward to his next few years in competitive athletics[...]
23 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit