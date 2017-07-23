logo



Cricket Review 23 July 2017 with Eamonn McLaughlin

23 Jul 2017
by News Highland

It was a mixed day for Cricket in the Northwest on Saturday. We saw 1 game abandoned because of overnight rain seeping under the pitch cover, and another game saw Eglinton showcase poor batting which gave Donemana a relatively easy 8 wicket victory.

Coleraine, Brigade and Donemana continued their dominance and opened a wider gap at the top in a day that saw all Top 3 sides record wins.

Coleraine 9 8 0 0 1 31 191
Brigade 9 7 0 0 2 27 167
Donemana 7 7 0 0 0 21 161
Eglinton 9 4 0 0 5 23 103
Ardmore 8 3 0 0 5 14 74
Bready 7 3 0 0 4 11 71
Fox Lodge 9 1 0 0 8 24 44
Drummond 8 0 0 0 8 14 14

 

Brigade beat Fox Lodge by 7 wickets.

Coleraine beat Ardmore by 42 runs.

Donemana beat Eglinton by 8 wickets

The match between Drummond and Bready was abandoned without a ball bowled after heavy overnight rain in the Roe Valley seeped in under the covers and the umpire’s called for an early tea before deciding that conditions were not going to improve in time for the game to be played.

Eamonn McLaughlin joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport…

