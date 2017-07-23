logo



Calls to reopen cardiac rehabilitation outreach service in Dungloe and Ballyliffin

23 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the HSE to resume the cardiac rehabilitation outreach service in Dungloe and Ballyliffin.

The Cardiac Rehabilitation Service at Letterkenny University Hospital is due to resume within 2-3 weeks after funding was secured for new telemetry equipment.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed this announcement however, he is now calling for the appointment of a second nurse to facilitate the reopening of the service in other parts of the county.

He says he will continue to campaign for the outreach service to be reinstated:

More News

Calls to reopen cardiac rehabilitation outreach service in Dungloe and Ballyliffin

0
A Donegal Deputy is calling on the HSE to resume the cardiac rehabilitation outreach service in Dungloe and Ballyliffin. The Cardiac Rehabilitation Service at Letterkenny Universit[...]
23 Jul 2017

Horgan wary of Derry threat

0
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says that his side will need to be at their best to get anything from tomorrow night’s Northwest derby against Derry City in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.[...]
23 Jul 2017

Roadworks on A38 Lifford Road due to commence tomorrow

0
Motorists are advised that roadworks are due to commence tomorrow on the A38 Lifford Road. Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure has committed £108,000 for resurfa[...]
23 Jul 2017

Tomorrows sitting at Letterkenny District Court adjourned to Friday

0
The court service wishes to advise that Letterkenny District Court tomorrow, Monday 24th July has been cancelled. All cases are adjourned to the sitting of Letterkenny District Cou[...]
23 Jul 2017

Malin Head Coastguard reiterates calls for people to be safe in water, following a number of incidents in Donegal yesterday

0
The Malin Head Coastguard has reiterated calls for people to be careful when in the water. Yesterday the Coastguard received a total of 9 reports to people in difficulty in the sea[...]
23 Jul 2017

Major sea search off north Donegal coast

0
A major search operation took place overnight off the north Donegal coast. Two RNLI lifeboats and a rescue helicopter were involved in the operation north of Tremone which was coor[...]
23 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit