Calls to reopen cardiac rehabilitation outreach service in Dungloe and Ballyliffin

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the HSE to resume the cardiac rehabilitation outreach service in Dungloe and Ballyliffin.

The Cardiac Rehabilitation Service at Letterkenny University Hospital is due to resume within 2-3 weeks after funding was secured for new telemetry equipment.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed this announcement however, he is now calling for the appointment of a second nurse to facilitate the reopening of the service in other parts of the county.

He says he will continue to campaign for the outreach service to be reinstated: