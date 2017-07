Galway handed Donegal a 15 point defeat when the sides met in Round 4A of the All-Ireland Qualifiers in Sligo this evening.

3 goals in the first half and Donegal being left with 13 men following 2 black cards when Donegal had used all of their substitutions all led to the 4-17 v 0-14 scoreline in Markievicz Park.

Following today’s game, Oisin Kelly spoke with Donegal manager Rory Gallagher on his side’s disappointing loss…