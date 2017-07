Members of the Defence Forces who died serving the State will be remembered at a ceremonial ‘Changing of the Guard’ later.

The event at the National Memorial in Merrion Square in Dublin is the second of six taking place at the memorial.

Each ceremony will be conducted by two different Units of the Defence Forces each week until the 19th of August.

Captain Ciara Ní Ruairc explains how members from Athlone’s Custume Barracks and the Finner Camp in Ballyshanon are taking part today: