Foyle MLA, Raymond McCartney is calling on people to attend tomorrows march in Derry for Tony Taylor.

There have been claims that Mr.Taylor was returned to Maghaberry Prison without having been charged, questioned or allowed legal representation.

Sinn Fein Party members believe that his detention is a violation of fundamental human rights.

Raymond Mc Cartney says it’s important for the people of Derry come out and to show their support: