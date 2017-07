Sean Armstrong helped his Galway side to a victory over Donegal today with a handful of points, and will now move onto the All-Ireland Quarter-Final against Kerry.

Armstrong said that the scoreboard did not give a real reflection of the game today, as Donegal were down to 13 players for much of the second half and that they did not play to their full potential.

Pauric Hilferty was with the Galway man after the game in Sligo…